Ian Book Wins Top QB Honor For Senior Bowl National Team

Former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book won the top quarterback honor for the National team at the Senior Bowl

Former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book had a strong week of practice at the Senior Bowl, and his performance didn't go unnoticed by his teammates, who voted him as the top quarterback for the National team.

Book is one of six former Notre Dame players chosen for this week's Reese's Senior Bowl, which is the pre-eminent pre-draft even for college seniors who are looking to raise their 2021 NFL Draft stock.

Book had a consistent and effective first day, his performance in day two saw him make a number of impressive downfield throws and he was just as good on the third and final day of practice.

Book won the honor of former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger and Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks. According to Reese's Senior Bowl executive Jim Nagy, the top position players are chosen by players that opposed them during the week of practice. For Book, that means he was picked as the top quarterback by members of the National squad secondary.

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones won the top quarterback honor for the American squad.

