Irish Breakdown Podcast: Introducing Iowa State

Notre Dame will face Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl. The 7-5 Cyclones went 0-4 against Top 25 opponents, but those four losses were by a combined 11 points. The first bowl podcast introduces the Cyclones, their head coach and their top players.

Following that is a long question and answer sessions, which includes talk about what needs to be done at quarterback, the offensive line problems and whether or not Notre Dame is trending in the right direction.

