Notre Dame Football: Irish Breakdown Podcasts

Notre Dame Must Figure Out What To Do With Jarrett Patterson
Date: Jan. 29, 2021
How The ND Linebackers Fit Into The Marcus Freeman Defense
Date: Jan. 28, 2021
Irish Crossover: Talking Notre Dame Women's Hoops
Guest: Sean Stires, WSBT
Date: Jan. 27, 2021
Notre Dame Does Not Have A WR Talent Problem
Date: Jan. 26, 2021
Breaking Down The Marcus Freeman Defense
Date: Jan. 25, 2021
Houston Griffith Returns To Notre Dame
Date: Jan. 22, 2021
Notre Dame Must Make Philosophical Changes On Offense
Date: Jan. 20, 2021
Breaking Down The Future Of The Tight End Position
Date: Jan. 19, 2021
Notre Dame Lands 2022 Defensive End Tyson Ford
Date: Jan. 18, 2021
Notre Dame Must Get Better At QB, Which Requires Change
Date: Jan. 15, 2021
Brian Kelly Must Go Back To His Roots
Date: Jan. 13, 2021
How Close Is Notre Dame To Being A Title Contender?
Date: Jan. 12, 2021
Irish Breakdown 2020 Season Awards - Notre Dame Defense
Date: Jan. 12, 2021
Irish Breakdown 2020 Season Awards - Notre Dame Offense
Date: Jan. 11, 2021
Reviewing The 2020 Notre Dame Offense
Date: Jan. 9, 2021
Notre Dame Hires Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman
Date: Jan. 8, 2021
Reviewing The 2020 Notre Dame Defense
Date: Jan. 7, 2021
Breaking Down Notre Dame QB Transfer Jack Coan
Date: Jan. 6, 2021
Notre Dame QB Position Is A Major Question Mark Heading Into 2021
Date: Jan. 4, 2021
Notre Dame vs Alabama Post-Game Recap
Date: Jan. 1, 2021
Notre Dame vs Alabama Rose Bowl Prediction
Date: Dec. 31, 2020
Notre Dame vs Alabama - Keys To Victory On Defense
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Notre Dame vs Alabama - Keys To Victory On Offense
Date: Dec. 30, 2020
Notre Dame Opponent Insider - Alabama Crimson Tide
Guest: Tyler Martin, BamaCentral
Date: Dec. 29, 2020
Rose Bowl Matchup - Notre Dame Defense vs Alabama
Date: Dec. 28, 2020
Rose Bowl Matchup - Notre Dame Offense vs Alabama
Date: Dec. 27, 2020
Irish Crossover: Talking Notre Dame Women's Hoops
Guest: Sean Stires, WSBT
Date: Dec. 23, 2020
Talking Brian Kelly, Chris Tyree, Playing Freshmen
Date: Dec. 22, 2020
Notre Dame vs Clemson: ACC Championship Recap
Date: Dec. 21, 2020
Notre Dame Makes The College Football Playoff
Date: Dec. 20, 2020
Notre Dame vs Clemson: Game Prediction
Date: Dec. 18, 2020
ACC Championship Matchup: Notre Dame Defense vs Clemson
Date: Dec. 17, 2020
ACC Championship Matchup: Notre Dame Offense vs Clemson
Date: Dec. 16, 2020
Notre Dame vs Clemson: What's At Stake
Date: Dec. 15, 2020
Notre Dame Opponent Insider: Clemson Tigers
Guest: Ryan Kanter, TigerNet
Date: Dec. 15, 2020
Clark Lea To Vanderbilt
Date: Dec. 14, 2020
Clark Lea - Pros and Cons Regarding Vanderbilt
Date: Dec. 12, 2020
Is Notre Dame A Lock For The College Football Playoff?
Date: Dec. 11, 2020
