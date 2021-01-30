Notre Dame Football: Irish Breakdown Podcasts

The one-stop home for all of the Irish Breakdown podcasts

Notre Dame Must Figure Out What To Do With Jarrett Patterson

Date: Jan. 29, 2021

How The ND Linebackers Fit Into The Marcus Freeman Defense

Date: Jan. 28, 2021

Irish Crossover: Talking Notre Dame Women's Hoops

Guest: Sean Stires, WSBT

Date: Jan. 27, 2021

Notre Dame Does Not Have A WR Talent Problem

Date: Jan. 26, 2021

Breaking Down The Marcus Freeman Defense

Date: Jan. 25, 2021

Houston Griffith Returns To Notre Dame

Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Notre Dame Must Make Philosophical Changes On Offense

Date: Jan. 20, 2021

Breaking Down The Future Of The Tight End Position

Date: Jan. 19, 2021

Notre Dame Lands 2022 Defensive End Tyson Ford

Date: Jan. 18, 2021

Notre Dame Must Get Better At QB, Which Requires Change

Date: Jan. 15, 2021

Brian Kelly Must Go Back To His Roots

Date: Jan. 13, 2021

How Close Is Notre Dame To Being A Title Contender?

Date: Jan. 12, 2021

Irish Breakdown 2020 Season Awards - Notre Dame Defense

Date: Jan. 12, 2021

Irish Breakdown 2020 Season Awards - Notre Dame Offense

Date: Jan. 11, 2021

Reviewing The 2020 Notre Dame Offense

Date: Jan. 9, 2021

Notre Dame Hires Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman

Date: Jan. 8, 2021

Reviewing The 2020 Notre Dame Defense

Date: Jan. 7, 2021

Breaking Down Notre Dame QB Transfer Jack Coan

Date: Jan. 6, 2021

Notre Dame QB Position Is A Major Question Mark Heading Into 2021

Date: Jan. 4, 2021

Notre Dame vs Alabama Post-Game Recap

Date: Jan. 1, 2021

Notre Dame vs Alabama Rose Bowl Prediction

Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Notre Dame vs Alabama - Keys To Victory On Defense

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Notre Dame vs Alabama - Keys To Victory On Offense

Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Notre Dame Opponent Insider - Alabama Crimson Tide

Guest: Tyler Martin, BamaCentral

Date: Dec. 29, 2020

Rose Bowl Matchup - Notre Dame Defense vs Alabama

Date: Dec. 28, 2020

Rose Bowl Matchup - Notre Dame Offense vs Alabama

Date: Dec. 27, 2020

Irish Crossover: Talking Notre Dame Women's Hoops

Guest: Sean Stires, WSBT

Date: Dec. 23, 2020

Talking Brian Kelly, Chris Tyree, Playing Freshmen

Date: Dec. 22, 2020

Notre Dame vs Clemson: ACC Championship Recap

Date: Dec. 21, 2020

Notre Dame Makes The College Football Playoff

Date: Dec. 20, 2020

Notre Dame vs Clemson: Game Prediction

Date: Dec. 18, 2020

ACC Championship Matchup: Notre Dame Defense vs Clemson

Date: Dec. 17, 2020

ACC Championship Matchup: Notre Dame Offense vs Clemson

Date: Dec. 16, 2020

Notre Dame vs Clemson: What's At Stake

Date: Dec. 15, 2020

Notre Dame Opponent Insider: Clemson Tigers

Guest: Ryan Kanter, TigerNet

Date: Dec. 15, 2020

Clark Lea To Vanderbilt

Date: Dec. 14, 2020

Clark Lea - Pros and Cons Regarding Vanderbilt

Date: Dec. 12, 2020

Is Notre Dame A Lock For The College Football Playoff?

Date: Dec. 11, 2020

