Notre Dame Football: Irish Breakdown Podcasts

The one-stop home for all of the Irish Breakdown podcasts
Author:
Publish date:

This is the official home for the Irish Breakdown podcasts. On this page you can find past and present Irish Breakdown episodes. As new shows are created they will be added here. 

(Note: At the bottom of this page are links to the Irish Breakdown podcast page on many podcast providers)

Notre Dame Must Figure Out What To Do With Jarrett Patterson
Date: Jan. 29, 2021

How The ND Linebackers Fit Into The Marcus Freeman Defense
Date: Jan. 28, 2021

Irish Crossover: Talking Notre Dame Women's Hoops
Guest: Sean Stires, WSBT
Date: Jan. 27, 2021

Notre Dame Does Not Have A WR Talent Problem
Date: Jan. 26, 2021

Breaking Down The Marcus Freeman Defense
Date: Jan. 25, 2021

Houston Griffith Returns To Notre Dame
Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Notre Dame Must Make Philosophical Changes On Offense
Date: Jan. 20, 2021

Breaking Down The Future Of The Tight End Position
Date: Jan. 19, 2021

Notre Dame Lands 2022 Defensive End Tyson Ford
Date: Jan. 18, 2021

Notre Dame Must Get Better At QB, Which Requires Change
Date: Jan. 15, 2021

Brian Kelly Must Go Back To His Roots
Date: Jan. 13, 2021

How Close Is Notre Dame To Being A Title Contender?
Date: Jan. 12, 2021

Irish Breakdown 2020 Season Awards - Notre Dame Defense
Date: Jan. 12, 2021

Irish Breakdown 2020 Season Awards - Notre Dame Offense
Date: Jan. 11, 2021

Reviewing The 2020 Notre Dame Offense
Date: Jan. 9, 2021

Notre Dame Hires Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman
Date: Jan. 8, 2021

Reviewing The 2020 Notre Dame Defense
Date: Jan. 7, 2021

Breaking Down Notre Dame QB Transfer Jack Coan
Date: Jan. 6, 2021

Notre Dame QB Position Is A Major Question Mark Heading Into 2021
Date: Jan. 4, 2021

Notre Dame vs Alabama Post-Game Recap
Date: Jan. 1, 2021

Notre Dame vs Alabama Rose Bowl Prediction
Date: Dec. 31, 2020

Notre Dame vs Alabama - Keys To Victory On Defense
Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Notre Dame vs Alabama - Keys To Victory On Offense
Date: Dec. 30, 2020

Notre Dame Opponent Insider - Alabama Crimson Tide
Guest: Tyler Martin, BamaCentral
Date: Dec. 29, 2020

Rose Bowl Matchup - Notre Dame Defense vs Alabama
Date: Dec. 28, 2020

Rose Bowl Matchup - Notre Dame Offense vs Alabama
Date: Dec. 27, 2020

Irish Crossover: Talking Notre Dame Women's Hoops
Guest: Sean Stires, WSBT
Date: Dec. 23, 2020

Talking Brian Kelly, Chris Tyree, Playing Freshmen
Date: Dec. 22, 2020

Notre Dame vs Clemson: ACC Championship Recap
Date: Dec. 21, 2020

Notre Dame Makes The College Football Playoff
Date: Dec. 20, 2020

Notre Dame vs Clemson: Game Prediction
Date: Dec. 18, 2020

ACC Championship Matchup: Notre Dame Defense vs Clemson
Date: Dec. 17, 2020

ACC Championship Matchup: Notre Dame Offense vs Clemson
Date: Dec. 16, 2020

Notre Dame vs Clemson: What's At Stake
Date: Dec. 15, 2020

Notre Dame Opponent Insider: Clemson Tigers
Guest: Ryan Kanter, TigerNet
Date: Dec. 15, 2020

Clark Lea To Vanderbilt
Date: Dec. 14, 2020

Clark Lea - Pros and Cons Regarding Vanderbilt
Date: Dec. 12, 2020

Is Notre Dame A Lock For The College Football Playoff?
Date: Dec. 11, 2020

Here are links to several top places where our podcast can be found:

Simplecast
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Amazon Music
Pandora
Stitcher
iHeartRadio
Overcast
Deezer
PlayerFM
Breaker
PodBay

