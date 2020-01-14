Podcast: Talking Title Game, Tommy Rees and Quarterback

Last night we saw LSU beat Clemson for the national title, and the latest Irish Breakdown talks about that game.

During the show news broke about Tommy Rees being promoted to offensive coordinator. After pausing the show to handle that news, the podcast resumes with a discussion of that hire.

We then discuss the quarterback depth chart now that Phil Jurkovec has transferred, we discuss the early enrollees and then answer subscriber questions.

