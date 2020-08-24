SI.com
IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Fans, Do Not Miss This Opportunity!

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame fans, may I have your attention, please!!

In two weeks from today we will be kicking off our coverage of Duke Week! Yes, we are now just two weeks away from the first “game week” of the 2020 football season!

That means it is time to really ramp up our coverage of the Notre Dame football team as it looks to get back to the College Football Playoff. Oh, and this year Notre Dame will be looking to win its first conference championship in program history!

We want you along for what is going to be a fun and exciting ride! That means becoming a premium member of Irish Breakdown! We have an amazing content lineup planned for the season, and you are not going to want to miss this!

The membership is $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year! And you get the first 30 days for FREE! If you choose to sign up for a year you'll be paying just $4.99 each month, and the coverage you'll get over the next year will be excellent.

Here’s what you get by signing up for Irish Breakdown:

  • Access to all premium Irish Breakdown content
  • Access to the Champion’s Lounge+ message board
  • Free subscription to the award-winning magazine, Sports Illustrated
  • Digital edition of the 2020 NFL Football Preview
  • Access to all premium content to all Maven Coalition NFL team sites

That’s right, sign up for Irish Breakdown and you not only get premium access to our site, which includes the Champion’s Lounge+ message board, you not only get a free subscription to Sports Illustrated, you will also get access to all the premium content that we are about to roll out with our NFL team sites. So you get your favorite college team and NFL team in one deal!

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
t13bru
t13bru

Best site around for recruiting, coverage and content. And it covers all ND sports. Best value for your money!

chamgel
chamgel

Great opportunity to try out what is in my opinion the best ND site out there. You’re not going to find better football talk than the staff here provides. I think almost who sign up will quickly learn why many of us made the switch to Irish Breakdown..

