Irish
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Irish vs. Cowboys In Latest ESPN Bowl Projections

Bryan Driskell

There is finally complete agreement with the ESPN writers that do weekly bowl projections. For weeks both Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura have projected Notre Dame to the Camping World Bowl, but the opponent varied.

After a shakeup in the Big 12 the last two weeks the ESPN writers are getting some clarity on how that conference will shake out.

In their latest projection, both Schlabach and Bonagura project Notre Dame to face off against Oklahoma State in the Dec. 28th Camping World Bowl, which pits the top selection from the ACC (or Notre Dame) against the second selection from the Big 12.

Oklahoma State improved to 8-3 this past weekend after a 20-13 road victory over West Virginia. The Cowboys began the season by winning their first three games, but that was followed by three losses in four games. Since its 45-27 loss to Baylor, Oklahoma State has won four straight games, with three coming by seven points.

The Cowboys host No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday night in the annual Bedlam game. Oklahoma has won four straight and 14 of the last 16 matchups in this rivalry.

Notre Dame improved to 9-2 with a 40-7 victory over Boston College.

The Irish and Cowboys have never played each other in football.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
chamgel
chamgel

I wonder if Okie State wins if there’s a chance we could play Oklahoma in the bowl game. That’s the one non-NY6 matchup that I could get excited about...

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GameDay Chat: #16 Notre Dame vs. Boston College

Bryan Driskell
149 1

GameDay Chat: #16 Notre Dame vs. Boston College

Game Observations - Offense: Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7

Bryan Driskell
16 3

Instant analysis of the Notre Dame offense from its 40-7 victory over BC.

Key Takeaways From Notre Dame's 40-7 Victory Over Boston College

Bryan Driskell
9 3

What we learned from Notre Dame's victory over Boston College

Game Observations - Defense: Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7

Bryan Driskell
7 4

Analysis of the performance of the Notre Dame defense from its 40-7 victory over BC

Sunday Notebook: Boston College

Bryan Driskell
7 0

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly talked about a number of topics during his Sunday teleconference

Irish Maven Mailbag: November 21

Bryan Driskell
15 3

Answering questions about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish recruiting.

Notre Dame Stays At No. 15 In Latest Polls

Bryan Driskell
3 0

Notre Dame remains No. 15 in the latest polls

Game Prediction: #16 Notre Dame vs. Boston College

Bryan Driskell
14 4

Predicting the outcome of Notre Dame's matchup against Boston College

Players Of The Game: Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7

Bryan Driskell
6 1

Top players from Notre Dame's 40-7 victory over Boston College

Around The Nation: Games To Watch

Bryan Driskell
3 0

Breaking down the games that could have the biggest impact on Notre Dame's CFP rankings