Irish vs. Cowboys In Latest ESPN Bowl Projections

There is finally complete agreement with the ESPN writers that do weekly bowl projections. For weeks both Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura have projected Notre Dame to the Camping World Bowl, but the opponent varied.

After a shakeup in the Big 12 the last two weeks the ESPN writers are getting some clarity on how that conference will shake out.

In their latest projection, both Schlabach and Bonagura project Notre Dame to face off against Oklahoma State in the Dec. 28th Camping World Bowl, which pits the top selection from the ACC (or Notre Dame) against the second selection from the Big 12.

Oklahoma State improved to 8-3 this past weekend after a 20-13 road victory over West Virginia. The Cowboys began the season by winning their first three games, but that was followed by three losses in four games. Since its 45-27 loss to Baylor, Oklahoma State has won four straight games, with three coming by seven points.

The Cowboys host No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday night in the annual Bedlam game. Oklahoma has won four straight and 14 of the last 16 matchups in this rivalry.

Notre Dame improved to 9-2 with a 40-7 victory over Boston College.

The Irish and Cowboys have never played each other in football.

