Notre Dame might be about to roll on the field, so why does recruiting feel so off?

Notre Dame Football Is Great, So Why Does Recruiting Feel So Blah?
Notre Dame Football is in an odd place right now. You can feel it. There's an uncomfortable anxiety that is palpable leading into the 2024 season that feels like it goes above and beyond the typical season buildup stress.
There's an odd confluence of multiple conflicting factors leading to this feeling that won't be resolved until time passes by. This waiting games comfort nobody during the first week of August.
At the moment, Notre Dame is in a bit of a no-man's-land situation because ...
Recruiting Stress Is Reaching Astronomical Levels
Back when I was growing up, you learned what recruits Notre Dame signed when a rolled-up monthly subscription paper held together with a rubber band hit the porch. That was it.
There was no On3, Scout, or Rivals. There was most definitely no Twitter or paid fan boards with "insider information". Life was simpler then. And so was recruiting.
In today's modern world, any random account on social media has the power to upend an entire fan base with nothing more than a hearsay rumor bereft of actual sources, as the kids these days say, "trust me, bro". This modern phenomenon has taken its toll on Notre Dame fans as recruiting has trended negatively in the last month.
Whether it be the very public lack of receiver commitments or the daily concerns over whatever the latest Deuce Knight rumor has been and who may or may be decomitting next, the news has taken its toll. Irish fans and media alike seem to be on edge to a unique extent, present company included.
Why The Recruiting Anxiety Is Different This Time
To me, it's very easy to see why the recruiting anxiety is at a different level this cycle. That reason is Marcus Freeman. While Freeman lacked headman coaching experience when he got the Notre Dame job, he was thought to be an elite recruiter. This was to be his winning edge.
The theory was such that while Freeman was honing his coaching skills on the field he would be stacking the roster with elite talent off of it.
The kind of rosters that Brian Kelly could never procure towards the latter part of his tenure. While it seems that Freeman has gotten close to such classes, he has not fully delivered in this regard due to many late-inning, high-end defections that have destroyed class momentum in each of his classes thus far. This trend justifiably has all with Irish interest in a state of unease.
Here's where it gets really complicated for Notre Dame
Here's where things get really tricky. For as much consternation as there is presently regarding all things Irish recruiting, the actual on-field outlook for 2024 is much different. Notre Dame has a well-rounded roster and is poised to have a really strong year that everyone is excited about.
This puts everyone in Notre Dame land, media, and fans in a bizarre place. Feeling good about the present and shaky about the future. This dichotomy is rare in college football. Most situations tend to fall in the "everything is awful" category or the "everything is great" category, and that just isn't the case right now for the Irish.
The best thing that can happen to resolve this current state of Irish angst is to play and win football games. Winning cures all. There is no substitute for winning. That has always been the case and always will be the case and Notre Dame has a chance to calm some rocky seas beginning August 31st In Aggieland.
