Notre Dame Cornerback Isaiah Rutherford Enters The Transfer Portal

Notre Dame's shaky cornerback depth chart just got a bit shakier as sophomore Isaiah Rutherford is now officially in the transfer portal.

Rutherford was a four-star recruit out of Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit. He ranked as the No. 208 overall player in the country as part of the 2019 class, and Rivals ranked him as the nation's No. 110 overall player.

The athletic cornerback had offers from Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, USC, Oregon, Tennessee and Nebraska among many others.

According to Pro Football Focus, Rutherford played just 28 snaps this season after not playing any during the 2019 season.

Notre Dame is expected to lose starting cornerback Nick McCloud this offseason, and Rutherford was part of a talented but very raw and inexperienced depth chart behind him.

With Rutherford now gone, classmate Cam Hart and other younger players will look to push for a starting role in the boundary.

