Jahmir Smith Transfers To Appalachian State

Former Notre Dame running back Jahmir Smith is headed closer to home, with the rising senior announcing his plans to transfer to Appalachian State.

Smith, a native of Sanford, N.C., played three seasons for Notre Dame, rushing for 223 yards (4.2 YPC) during his career. He stepped away from the team this past season to deal with his mental health.

Smith's best season was in 2019 when he was a key part of the Irish running back rotation. Smith rushed for 180 yards and two scores that season despite dealing with a broken hand.

An outstanding student. Smith is set to graduate in May at Notre Dame, which will make him immediately eligible at Appalachian State. Due to the Covid-19 eligibility changes, Smith will have three seasons of eligibility remaining with the Mountaineers.

Smith is the eighth player from the 2018 recruiting class to transfer, joining Phil Jurkovec (Boston College), Luke Jones (Arkansas), Ovie Oghoufo (Texas), Ja'Mion Franklin (Duke), Derrik Allen (Georgia Tech), Noah Boykin (UMass) and Jack Lamb.

