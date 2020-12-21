Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Named ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Notre Dame senior linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Notre Dame senior linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year after a brilliant 2020 campaign.

This comes the same day that Owusu-Koramoah was named the winner of the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation's top linebacker.

The Hampton, Va. native tied for the team lead with 56 tackles and he led the Irish defense with 11 tackles for loss. Owusu-Koramoah was third among ACC linebackers in tackles for loss and tied for second in forced fumbles despite offenses spend all season trying to find ways to avoid the ball going in his direction.

Owusu-Koramoah was the emotional leader of the defense, and his playmaking ability fueled the Irish all season. No play was bigger than his 23-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the Nov. 7 victory over Clemson. In two games against the Tigers, Owusu-Koramoah had 16 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and the aforementioned return for a touchdown.

Owusu-Koramoah was also named a first-team All-ACC linebacker.

