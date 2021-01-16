NFL Draft Bible: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah To The Browns

In the latest mock draft from the NFL Draft Bible, former Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is projected to the Cleveland Browns

Notre Dame All-America linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah continues to receive first round love in mock drafts, and the latest from NFL Draft Bible has Owusu-Koramoah staying in the Midwest.

In its latest mock draft, writer Ryan Roberts has the Cleveland Browns picking Owusu-Koramoah with the No. 26 overall pick.

"When’s the last time the Browns picked this late? It’s a talented team who is a couple athletic pieces on the second and third levels of the defense away from presenting a ton of matchup problems for opposing offenses. “JOK” brings a versatile defender on the second level who brings a ton of possibilities to the defense."

The Browns earned their first playoff berth since 2002, and adding a player with Owusu-Koramoah's athleticism and playmaking ability would certainly give the defense a huge boost, and some youth. Cleveland's starting weakside linebacker in 2020 is 31-year old Malcolm Smith.

Owusu-Koramoah earned unanimous All-American honors this past season after leading the Irish with 11 tackles for loss to go with 62 tackles and three forced fumbles. He was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and won the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation's top linebacker.

Former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer was the last Irish player to be picked by Cleveland, with Kizer going to the Browns in round two of the 2017 NFL Draft.

