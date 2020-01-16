IrishMaven
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Named To ESPN All-Bowl Team

Bryan Driskell

Junior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had a strong finish to the 2019 season, but he saved his best for the very last game of the season.

Owusu-Koramoah was outstanding in Notre Dame's 33-9 victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl, and his performance was integral to the Irish defense shutting down what was a potent Cyclone offense.

That performance earned him a spot on ESPN's College Football All-Bowl team.

The Hampton, Va. native led the defense with nine tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Owusu-Koramoah set a career best with his tackles for loss and sack production, and tied his career high in tackles.

Iowa State took its first drive into Notre Dame territory, but Owusu-Koramoah stripped quarterback Brock Purdy of the football and recovered the fumble to end that drive. Another promising Cyclone drive ended when Owusu-Koramoah registered a fourth-down sack.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: Breaking Down Tommy Rees To Offensive Coordinator

A look at the pros and cons of the promotion of Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator at Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Jpirish58

Tommy Rees Promoted To Offensive Coordinator

The third-year assistant coach has been promoted to run the offense

Bryan Driskell

by

brnd

LSU Has Shown Notre Dame The Blueprint

The changes LSU made since the last time they played Notre Dame is a path the Irish should follow

Bryan Driskell

by

MGP

Should Notre Dame Consider Hiring Todd Monken On Offense?

With the offensive coordinator position still open, there is another potential coach on the radar, but should Notre Dame consider Todd Monken?

Bryan Driskell

by

PigPen2.0

Notre Dame Finishes Ranked No. 12 In Final AP Poll

The 11-2 Irish finished the season ranked just outside the Top 10

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish4life99

Notre Dame Ranked 9th In Early SI Top 25

Sports Illustrated expects Notre Dame to be a Top 10 team in 2020.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

QB Phil Jurkovec Puts Name In The Transfer Portal

The talented sophomore quarterback will look to transfer out of Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

smcnd

What It Means: Notre Dame's QB Position Without Jurkovec

A look at reasons why Phil Jurkovec is transferring now and what it means for Notre Dame moving forward.

Bryan Driskell

by

Jpirish58

Kyle Hamilton Named A FWAA Freshman All-American

The talented Notre Dame safety was named to the All-American list after an outstanding freshman campaign.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Podcast: Talking Title Game, Tommy Rees and Quarterback

The latest podcast discusses a number of topics, including LSU vs. Clemson, Tommy Rees' promotion and the quarterback depth chart.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell