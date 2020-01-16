Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Named To ESPN All-Bowl Team

Junior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had a strong finish to the 2019 season, but he saved his best for the very last game of the season.

Owusu-Koramoah was outstanding in Notre Dame's 33-9 victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl, and his performance was integral to the Irish defense shutting down what was a potent Cyclone offense.

That performance earned him a spot on ESPN's College Football All-Bowl team.

The Hampton, Va. native led the defense with nine tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Owusu-Koramoah set a career best with his tackles for loss and sack production, and tied his career high in tackles.

Iowa State took its first drive into Notre Dame territory, but Owusu-Koramoah stripped quarterback Brock Purdy of the football and recovered the fumble to end that drive. Another promising Cyclone drive ended when Owusu-Koramoah registered a fourth-down sack.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/