PFF Mock Draft: Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Goes Round 1

Former Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went in round one of the latest Pro Football Focus mock draft

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah left Notre Dame after a brilliant senior season, turning down an opportunity for a fifth season. The reason is Owusu-Koramoah is expected to be a first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, an opinion shared by Pro Football Focus.

PFF lead draft analyst Mike Renner has Owusu-Koramoah going No. 18 overall to the Miami Dolphins.

"This year’s Butkus Award winner, JOK was a consistent difference-maker on one of the best defenses in America. He flashes very modern linebacker traits, as the ROVER position he played at Notre Dame would oftentimes be called a slot cornerback in NFL defenses. That will fit in any scheme — especially a man-heavy one like the Dolphins. Owusu-Koramoah finished the 2020 campaign with 75.0-plus grades in run defense and coverage."

Owusu-Koramoah was second on the Irish defense in tackles (62) and led the unit with 11.0 tackles for loss. The Hampton, Va. native won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker. He also earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors and is on pace to become a unanimous All-American.

