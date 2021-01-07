Is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah A Top 10 NFL Draft Pick?

Former Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had back-to-back brilliant seasons in the Irish defense, and it has vaulted him up NFL Draft boards. Owusu-Koramoah is gaining a great deal of momentum, and now some are projecting him to be a top 10 NFL Draft pick.

In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Todd McShay has Owusu-Koramoah going No. 9 to the Denver Broncos.

"Still no Justin Fields? It's a legitimate possibility and something I considered heavily here, but I think Denver ultimately will give Drew Lock another year to prove he's the guy. Cornerback is another position to watch, especially with Alabama's Patrick Surtain II still out there. But I love Owusu-Koramoah's range, instincts and suddenness. He found his way into just about every statistical category in 2020, including racking up 11 tackles for loss."

Owusu-Koramoah certainly has top 10 NFL Draft production and athleticism. He racked 24.5 tackles for loss in the last two seasons, and his all-around ability is as good as it gets. The Hampton, Va. native has elite athleticism, he is instinctive, he was a force agains the run, he is an effective blitzer and he's strong in coverage.

The only knock on Owusu-Koramoah is size. If an NFL team believes he can physically hold up at linebacker the rest of his skillset is top 10 worthy, and his character and work ethic will also grade out extremely high.

