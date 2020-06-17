Joe Wilkins Jr. Could Step Into A Key Rotation Role In 2020

Notre Dame doesn’t return a single wide receiver to its 2020 depth chart that has more than 270 career receiving yards, at least not in an Irish uniform. Despite that lack of proven production I’m quite high on the Notre Dame wide receiving corps.

Part of that is my belief that wide receiver is the position where experience is arguably least required if you do it right as coaches. The other reason is the outstanding depth of talent Notre Dame returns, which creates a much wider margin for error by increasing the odds that enough players step up to put a strong rotation on the field every week.

One player that has a chance to go from unknown to productive player is rising junior Joe Wilkins Jr.

The North Fort Myers, Fla. native was actually recruited to Notre Dame as a defensive back, but the two-way high school standout impressed people as a wideout when he arrived the summer prior to his freshman season.

Wilkins is a player multiple sources close to the program have praised for his work during practice, but the rising junior has struggled to stay healthy during his Irish career. But when healthy he has impressed in practice according to reports.

If Wilkins does in fact stay healthy he’ll have a chance to work himself into a rotation role.

Wilkins is listed at 6-1½ and 194 pounds, but he looks bigger than that. He has impressive length and a strong frame, traits that allow him to play bigger than that. There isn’t anything about him athletically that blows you away, but he has a quality all-around skillset. Wilkins has above average speed, easy change of direction skills and strong body control.

What my sources tell me is that while Wilkins doesn't blow you away, he just makes play after play.

Wilkins has shown above-average route running traits, and from the limited reps I’ve seen from him in practice he catches the ball well. I saw a lot more of Wilkins in high school, obviously (he has zero career catches at Notre Dame), and his ability to track the ball at that level was outstanding. That’s a trait that usually projects well to the next level.

A bonus with Wilkins is that his skillset gives him some positional flexibility. He has the route running traits and size to play the outside field position, and he is savvy enough to play in the slot. Wilkins hasn’t had a chance to show what he can do with the ball in his hands at Notre Dame, but in high school he was a talented punt returner. If that can transition to the next level it will make him even more effective at both the slot and outside field position.

Wilkins isn’t a player I would stick into the boundary all the time, but he has enough length and competitiveness to play there if the need arose.

The wide receiver position is deep and talented, so anyone that struggles with injuries or doesn’t have a strong fall camp could get buried on the depth chart. Wilkins will need to come out strong in fall camp if he’s going to earn that rotation role, and if he does he’ll go from no catches to a guy that can make some plays as part of a productive rotation.

