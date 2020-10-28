Notre Dame landed arguably its best offensive group of recruits in Brian Kelly's tenure when it signed the 2020 class. So far this season we've seen running back Chris Tyree and tight end Michael Mayer, and both have proven impactful.

With the wide receivers struggling for much of the 2020 season, it has been quite surprising that talented first-year wideouts Jordan Johnson, Xavier Watts and Jay Brunelle have not been given an opportunity to get playing time.

With Kevin Austin out and Braden Lenzy likely sidelined for a time, it would seem like an ideal time to play the young wideouts. Following Tuesday's practice, quarterback Ian Book talked about his freshmen, and the play of Johnson, who seems to finally be off scout team.

Mayer is coming off a career day for the Irish, hauling in five passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Notre Dame win over Pitt.

Book had plenty to say about the talented first-year tight end.

