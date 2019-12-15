Julian Okwara A First-Round Pick According To The Athletic Mock Draft

Notre Dame defensive end Julian Okwara continues to be a popular choice in the latest mocks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The latest is from Dane Brugler from The Athletic.

Brugler has Okwara going No. 31 overall to the Seattle Seahawks. Here is what Brugler had to say about Okwara.

The Seahawks drafted an edge defender (LJ Collier) in the first round last year, but they could do it again, especially with Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah slated to be free agents. Okwara needs to streamline his pass rush plan, but he is a freaky athlete (and his testing numbers should prove it).

Okwara went down with a season-ending injury during Notre Dame's Nov. 9 victory at Duke, which forced him to miss the final three games of the regular season. Prior to his injury Okwara was leading the Irish defense with five sacks and 32 quarterback pressures.

The Charlotte, N.C. native had an outstanding 2018 campaign in which he led the Irish defense with 12.5 tackles for loss, and his eight sacks tied All-American defensive tackle Jerry Tillery for the team lead. Okwara ranked seventh nationally with 61 pressures according to Pro Football Focus.

Brugler projects Okwara to be a first round pick, but he actually has fellow Irish end Khalid Kareem ranked higher on his edge rusher board. He had this to say about Kareem:

I’m probably on an island by ranking Kareem above Okwara, who is clearly the more athletic of the two Notre Dame edge players. But Kareem is the better and more well-rounded football player right now. He sets a physical edge and introduces power in his pass rush, using his hands as weapons. And while not an athletic marvel like Okwara, Kareem has the quickness to capture the edge.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/