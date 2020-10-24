Report: WR Kevin Austin Is Out For The Remainder Of The 2020 Season

According to Pete Sampson of The Athletic, Notre Dame junior wideout Kevin Austin has re-injured his foot and will miss the remainder of the 2020 regular season.

Austin missed the first two games of the regular season when he first injured his foot. He returned for the game against Florida State but did not catch a pass. Austin hauled in one catch for 18 yards in the 12-7 win over Louisville.

Despite having just six career catches, Austin was expected to become a key part of the Irish pass attack as he got back into the rotation. His latest injury saps the offense of the player that was expected to be its most dynamic playmaker.

Of course, the first injury meant we never got to see that this season.

With Austin out, Notre Dame will continue to rely on veterans Javon McKinley, Ben Skowronek and Joe Wilkins Jr. If the Irish can figure out a way to get and keep Braden Lenzy healthy it would certainly add some juice to the offense, but Lenzy has battled being able to stay on the field throughout his career.

It would make sense to see the staff work hard to get talented freshmen Xavier Watts and Jordan Johnson into the rotation, but that hasn't been a focus of the offense for quite some time. When you look at their skillset, and what the veterans lack from a skillset standpoint, it might be time for Kelly and his staff to get away from the high-demands they've placed on receivers the last decade when it comes to being able to play.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter