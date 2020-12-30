Keys To Victory For Notre Dame vs. Alabama: Defense

The Notre Dame defense has been outstanding all season, and it carried the Irish for much of the 2020 campaign. Against the vaunted Alabama offense the Fighting Irish defense will have to be at its very best.

In the latest Irish Breakdown episode, football analyst Vince DeDario and I dive into the keys for the Notre Dame defense to play at the level needed to win the game.

There are several keys to victory for the Notre Dame defense.

1. Win Up Front - Notre Dame must win in the trenches if it wants to beat Alabama. On defense, that will show itself in a number of areas. It means being disruptive and shutting down the run game, which will manifest itself with tackles for loss and forcing the backs into early cuts. Notre Dame can't win without slowing down the ground attack. It means pressuring quarterback Mac Jones, and now letting him get comfortable in the pocket, which is when he and the offense are at their best.

2. Mix Up The Looks - Creating confusion with the Alabama line, and especially Jones, are musts for the Fighting Irish defense. That means breaking down their own tendencies and showing Alabama different looks than they might expect. That also means mixing up pre-snap looks, and getting Jones to guess more than normal. That is how you create tackles for loss, incompletions on early downs and how you get Alabama to punt, kick field goals or force some turnovers.

3. Limit Big Plays - Alabama will rip off some big plays in this game, but Notre Dame needs to keep those big plays to a minimum, and they need to make sure those big plays don't go for touchdowns.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow Bryan on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow Bryan on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Follow Vince on Twitter: @CoachDeDario

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter