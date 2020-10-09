Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Defense vs. Florida State

Notre Dame takes on a talented but scuffling Florida State team on Saturday. The Irish might be rusty after two weeks off, but they are still the more talented team. Florida State, however, is a dangerous 1-2 team. This is a talented football team that has enough firepower in key positions to do damage if the Irish don’t play good football.

To come away with the win the Irish need to avoid big mistakes. To come away with a convincing victory, something Notre Dame should do, they need to thrive in several key areas.

We already broke down the keys for the offense, so now let’s focus on the keys to a convincing Notre Dame victory for the defense:

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

1. Limit Big Plays — Florida State simply isn’t good enough on offense to consistently go up and down the field against the Irish defense. The only chance the Seminole offense has is to generate big plays that result in easy points.

For Notre Dame it is simple, play disciplined football, limit big plays and force Florida State to go on sustained drives. If the Fighting Irish defense limits the big plays I don’t see Florida State being able to move the chains consistently enough to keep this a game, assuming the Irish offense does its job.

One area of concern for Notre Dame in this regard is limiting the big-play ability of wide receivers Tamorrion Terry, Ontaria Wilson and Keyshawn Helton.

2. Make Florida State One Dimensional — The biggest mismatch of the game is the Florida State offensive line against the Notre Dame front seven, both on paper and when you watch the film. Florida State has good size up front, but it’s not an overly athletic group and the overall skill level is slightly above average, at best.

Dominating at the point of attack for Notre Dame means making Florida State one dimensional by shutting down the run game. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis hasn’t shown the ability to sit in the pocket and pick apart a defense like Notre Dame’s. Where he can thrive is making plays with his legs and playing off the run game by hitting shots down the field.

If Notre Dame can shut down the FSU ground attack and make this game about the FSU pass game it plays right into Notre Dame’s hands. Florida State has allowed 11 sacks in three games, and their offensive line was just as porous in 2019. If Florida State is forced to throw more frequently the Irish defense should have a field day getting after the quarterback.

3. Get The Ball — Florida State will make some mistakes, especially if the Irish defensive line does what it’s capable of. The ball will hit the ground a time or two and Travis will throw a ball or two that could, and should, get picked. If Notre Dame is aggressive, attacks Florida State and puts the Seminoles into some high pressure situations I fully expect a couple of turnovers in the game.

I expect Notre Dame to be sloppy early on, especially on offense. The defense being aggressive and forcing a turnover or two early could be the spark the Irish offense needs to get into rhythm and put this game away.

