Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense vs. Florida State

Notre Dame takes on a talented but scuffling Florida State team on Saturday. The Irish might be rusty after two weeks off, but they are still the more talented team. Florida State, however, is a dangerous 1-2 team. This is a talented football team that has enough firepower in key positions to do damage if the Irish don’t play good football.

To come away with the win the Irish need to avoid big mistakes. To come away with a convincing victory, something Notre Dame should do, they need to thrive in several key areas.

Here are my keys to a convincing Notre Dame victory, beginning with the offense:

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE vs. FLORIDA STATE DEFENSE

1. Win Up The Middle — Florida State’s defense has been a bit disappointing thus far, but it has a lot of talent. One area where Florida State excels is right up the middle with defensive tackles Marvin Wilson, Robert Cooper, Cory Durden and Fabien Lovett. Florida State also has a lot of speed at linebacker.

Winning up the middle is really the primary key for everything else the Irish offense wants to do. Winning up the middle means Notre Dame neutralizes Florida State’s greatest defensive strength, and if that happens this game could get ugly.

If Notre Dame’s center and guards can play at a high level and get the inside run game going, it will set up big play opportunities in the pass game. It will force the speedy linebackers to stay in the box longer and would likely result in the FSU safeties to be more aggressive coming downhill to protect the box and the alleys. If that happens it will open up play-action opportunities and perimeter screens.

2. Attack DBs Not Named Asante Samuel Jr. — I’m not saying Notre Dame should avoid Asante Samuel Jr., the best corner for the Seminoles, but they hold advantages against the other defensive backs in the lineup they should exploit.

This is an opportunity for offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to show his game-planning and play-calling chops. If Rees is able to use personnel groupings, formations, shifts and motions to get his best players in matchups against Florida State’s other defensive backs and linebackers in the pass game the offense could have a big day.

There are pass game holes to be exploited, and I want to see Rees find them and attack them.

3. Be Aggressive — Part two of attacking those holes is being aggressive with the play designs and play calls. Notre Dame has been conservative through its first two games, but this is the time to open things up and go on the attack.

Reason number one is Notre Dame has the personnel to do it, so it’s time for Rees to turn the talent loose.

Reason number two is the offense will need to be more aggressive to beat the better teams on the schedule, and you don’t want to wait until those “big games” to turn it loose.

Reason number three is Florida State is vulnerable to this type of attack, and it’s a key to success in this matchup just as much as it will be to beat the better teams on the schedule.

