Kurt Hinish Named To PFF Team Of The Week, Notre Dame A CFP Lock

Pro Football Focus put Notre Dame DT Kurt Hinish on its team of the week, and views the Irish as a playoff lock

Notre Dame's defense played a brilliant game against North Carolina, shutting down one of the nation's most explosive offenses. The play of the defensive line was a key to holding UNC to season lows in points, total yards, rushing yards and passing yards.

A key figure in that performance, according to Pro Football Focus, was the play of defensive tackle Kurt Hinish, who was named to the PFF Team of the Week.

Pro Football Focus also noted that barring an upset against Syracuse or Wake Forest, the win over North Carolina ensures the Irish of a spot in the College Football Playoff.

"All Notre Dame had to do to secure a spot in the CFP after beating the Trevor Lawrence-less Clemson Tigers a few weeks back was to get to the 2020 ACC Championship Game with an undefeated record. Whether they win or lose in the conference title game, their spot would almost certainly be confirmed with an undefeated record up until that point.

"With a win over the Tar Heels on Friday — their final big test of the regular season — they virtually locked that up."

