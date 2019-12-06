Irish
Kyle Hamilton Named A Freshman All-American

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton was named a first-team Pro Football Focus Freshman All-American after his first season in South Bend.

Hamilton finished his rookie season with 39 tackles and six pass break ups as part of the Irish nickel package and safety rotation. His length, athleticism, instincts and high football IQ all contributed to his team leading four interceptions. Hamilton’s first interception came in just his second game against New Mexico, and he returned it for a touchdown.

Here is what PFF wrote about his freshman campaign:

"Notre Dame landed the best coverage safety in the entire 2019 recruiting class. Hamilton recorded a near-elite 89.7 coverage grade in his true freshman season, allowing just seven passes to be completed on 22 targets. Those seven went for 74 yards and no touchdowns. However, the Fighting Irish safety stole possession four times by way of interceptions, and he forced another five pass breakups for a passer rating of 3.0 when targeted, best among all defenders in the nation with at least 15 targets."

Hamilton was the No. 1 ranked player on my big board for the 2019 class.

