DB Kyle Hamilton Named A Freshman All-American

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton has earned his third Freshman All-American award, this time thanks to The Athletic.

Hamilton had previously been named to the All-Freshman squads by Pro Football Focus and 247Sports after an outstanding first season in South Bend.

The Atlanta, Ga. native finished his freshman campaign with 39 tackles and six pass break ups, playing as a starter in the Irish nickel package and a key part of the base defense safety rotation.

Hamilton led the Notre Dame defense with four interceptions thanks to his combination of elite length, athleticism and instincts. His first career interception came in a 66-14 victory over New Mexico, and Hamilton returned that pick for a touchdown.

Here is what The Athletic wrote about Hamilton:

"The hype surrounding Hamilton ever since he set foot on campus was extreme, and he absolutely played up to it as a true freshman. He picked off four passes (one returned for a touchdown), logged 39 tackles and six pass breakups — and the scary thing is he was only credited with one start. Hamilton is a special talent."

According to Pro Football Focus, Hamilton earned the fifth highest grade on the Irish defense.

