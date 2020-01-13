IrishMaven
Kyle Hamilton Named A FWAA Freshman All-American

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton continues to rack up the postseason awards, this time earning Freshman All-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America. 

Hamilton finished his first season with 41 tackles and a team-leading four interceptions. The talented safety tied for second on the defense with six pass break ups. 

A starter in the Notre Dame nickel package and a key figure in the safety rotation, Hamilton made his presence felt immediately, registering four tackles and breaking up two passes in the season opener against Louisville.

In his second career game, Hamilton made his first career interception, which he returned 34 yards for a touchdown.

Hamilton used his length, athleticism and high football IQ to make a number of important plays for the Irish, which included a game-clinching interception against Virginia Tech.

Three Notre Dame opponents also made the list: USC quarterback Kedon Slovis, Louisville running back Javian Hawkins and Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Irishfan11
Irishfan11

Congrats to Kyle. Awesome year. Who was the last ND player named a Freshman All-American? I was trying to think and can’t remember the last one. Maybe Yoon?

