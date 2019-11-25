Irish
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

S Kyle Hamilton Named To PFF Team Of The Week ... Again

Bryan Driskell

Freshman safety Kyle Hamilton was named to the Pro Football Focus Team of the Week for the second time this season. During Notre Dame's 40-7 victory over Boston College, the young standout finished with three official tackles, a pass break up and a fourth-quarter interception. 

Here is what PFF wrote about his performance:

The Fighting Irish have a bright future with Hamilton roaming the backend of their defense. He recorded four total tackles against Boston College and saw three passes come his way as the primary coverage defender. Allowing just one reception for seven yards, Hamilton broke up another and intercepted the third pass his way to see just a 2.8 passer rating into his coverage.

Hamilton also earned PFF Team of the Week honors after his performance during Notre Dame's 21-20 victory over Virginia Tech.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GameDay Chat: #16 Notre Dame vs. Boston College

Bryan Driskell
149 1

GameDay Chat: #16 Notre Dame vs. Boston College

Game Observations - Offense: Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7

Bryan Driskell
17 3

Instant analysis of the Notre Dame offense from its 40-7 victory over BC.

Key Takeaways From Notre Dame's 40-7 Victory Over Boston College

Bryan Driskell
9 3

What we learned from Notre Dame's victory over Boston College

Sunday Notebook: Boston College

Bryan Driskell
7 1

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly talked about a number of topics during his Sunday teleconference

Game Observations - Defense: Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7

Bryan Driskell
8 4

Analysis of the performance of the Notre Dame defense from its 40-7 victory over BC

Irish Maven Mailbag: November 21

Bryan Driskell
15 5

Answering questions about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish recruiting.

Notre Dame Stays At No. 15 In Latest Polls

Bryan Driskell
3 0

Notre Dame remains No. 15 in the latest polls

Game Prediction: #16 Notre Dame vs. Boston College

Bryan Driskell
14 4

Predicting the outcome of Notre Dame's matchup against Boston College

Irish vs. Cowboys In Latest ESPN Bowl Projections

Bryan Driskell
1 0

Notre Dame is set to play a Big 12 opponent in the latest ESPN bowl projections

Players Of The Game: Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7

Bryan Driskell
6 1

Top players from Notre Dame's 40-7 victory over Boston College