S Kyle Hamilton Named To PFF Team Of The Week ... Again

Freshman safety Kyle Hamilton was named to the Pro Football Focus Team of the Week for the second time this season. During Notre Dame's 40-7 victory over Boston College, the young standout finished with three official tackles, a pass break up and a fourth-quarter interception.

Here is what PFF wrote about his performance:

The Fighting Irish have a bright future with Hamilton roaming the backend of their defense. He recorded four total tackles against Boston College and saw three passes come his way as the primary coverage defender. Allowing just one reception for seven yards, Hamilton broke up another and intercepted the third pass his way to see just a 2.8 passer rating into his coverage.

Hamilton also earned PFF Team of the Week honors after his performance during Notre Dame's 21-20 victory over Virginia Tech.

