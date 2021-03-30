Breaking Down The Players On The Notre Dame Offense and Defense Who Have Their Last Chance To Shine

In our latest podcasts we break down the players on offense and defense who face their last chance to make an impact at Notre Dame

The Notre Dame football team kicked off spring practice on Saturday, and its the first chance to see what the 2021 squad will look like. Just as we have seen every year under Brian Kelly, there are veterans that enter the spring with a chance to step into prominent roles.

There are a number of players on both sides of the ball that head into the spring facing that very scenario. Step up and provide an impact for the 2021 team, don't step up and you'll get passed up. The more players from these lists that step up the better it is for the Notre Dame football team.

We broke down both aspects in our Irish Breakdown podcast. You can listen to the podcast about the five offensive players - which includes wide receiver Braden Lenzy - right here:

There are four players on the Notre Dame defense that have a chance to finally live up to their full potential. On defense the players on this list could have an even bigger impact than we see on offense, at least more depth of impact players. We break down Houston Griffith, Shayne Simon, TaRiq Bracy and Isaiah Pryor. You can listen to that here:

