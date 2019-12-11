Latest On Notre Dame OC Chip Long

Footballscoop.com is reporting that Notre Dame OC Chip Long is not expect to return to Notre Dame in 2020. This information is not new, and it's also the same information I've heard from sources for the last two weeks.

In fact, I was informed on Sunday that this was a very real possibility, and that both sides of the situation were ready to move in a different direction.

There are a lot of reasons for this that we'll get into down the road when the time is right, but I can confidently say that both sides are ready for a fresh start.

Long has drawn a lot of interest for other OC positions in the past and is drawing interest for head coach spots this offseason, as well as other OC positions.

The question is then what happens next, and based on the sources I've spoken with it would seem head coach Brian Kelly is leaning towards promoting quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator.

Rees has been a full-time coach for just three seasons, and he recently interviewed for the OC spot at Northwestern but wasn't brought back for a second interview. But if sources I've spoken with are accurate, that won't keep him from being promoted to the top spot at Notre Dame.

Rees will handle play-calling duties for the Camping World Bowl against Iowa State, but if the sources I spoke with are correct this could be an audition for a full-time role

I'm a bit skeptical that this is actually what Kelly would do this based on Rees' lack of experience and maturity as a coach, which makes me incredibly skeptical that this would ultimately be the move. But it is something sources have been telling me for a month.

