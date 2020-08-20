SI.com
IrishBreakdown
Brian Kelly Talks Lawrence Keys III, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends

Bryan Driskell

It seems like we have this conversation every year with Notre Dame. Who is going to replace - insert stud wide receiver's name - next year. Whether it was Michael Floyd, TJ Jones, DaVaris Daniels, Will Fuller, Equanimeous St. Brown or Miles Boykin, it seems Notre Dame thrives at replacing one standout with another.

Notre Dame must now replace Chase Claypool, a second round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Irish must also replace veteran Chris Finke, who is also looking to catch on with an NFL squad.

One player looking to slide into the role Finke left behind is rising junior Lawrence Keys III The New Orleans native flashed last season, and how he gets a chance to play an even greater role. Head coach Brian Kelly recently talked about Keys.

Kelly was asked later about who steps into the void left by Claypool, and the Irish coach made clear he was confident in the unit that returns. He also made clear that Claypool's production would not be replaced by just one player.

Kelly only mentioned the three veterans - Javon McKinley, Ben Skowronek and Avery Davis - which isn't a surprise, but it was clear he likes the depth chart at the position. He also mentioned that Notre Dame wouldn't just rely on the wide receivers to get the pass game going, as the tight end position is just as loaded.

Note: All video and highlights are provided by Notre Dame Athletics.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
MDLambert
MDLambert

I appreciate the enthusiasm about our WR group. When BK was talking about Keys, and he mentioned "He has the physical traits", am I the only one who was expecting him to say "but he lacks the mental traits"...so glad that did not come out of his mouth

