Chris Watt To Be Hired As Tulane's Offensive Line Coach

Irish Breakdown has confirmed that Notre Dame is losing a key ingredient to its offensive line success in 2020, as graduate assistant Chris Watt has been hired to be the offensive line coach at Tulane.

Watt was a starter at Notre Dame from 2011-13 before being a third-round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers.

He spent the 2020 season as the graduate assistant, and his influence played a big role in the line making a big jump this season. Watt, a Harry Hiestand disciple, helped add physicality to the line, which often lacked that the previous two seasons. He and Jeff Quinn combined to guide the Irish to an outstanding 2020 season, and his departure will certainly sting.

Two-time Notre Dame captain and four-year starter Robert Hainsey lauded Watt’s coaching prowess in a recent interview with Irish Breakdown. (see video above)

Watt will be pairing up with former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long, who was hired this offseason as Tulane’s offensive coordinator.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter