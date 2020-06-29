Sporting News: Notre Dame vs. LSU In The Peach Bowl

Sporting News ranked Notre Dame 8th in its preseason poll for the 2020 season, but it was the bowl matchup that was most intriguing.

The organization made its bowl projections for the season, and they have the Fighting Irish in a New Year's Six bowl matchup against LSU. Sporting News projects Notre Dame to face the defending champions, the LSU Tigers.

Should Notre Dame and LSU end up squaring off again it would mark the third time in seven years the two teams faced each other in a bowl game.

Notre Dame and LSU have played each other 12 times all-time, and the Irish hold a 7-5 advantage. The two teams played each other six times from 1984 to 1998, but only played once from 1999 to 2013.

The two teams squared off in the 2014 Music City Bowl, a game that ended with a Kyle Brindza field goal to give the Irish a 31-28 victory. That victory sent Notre Dame into the offseason with a great deal of momentum after it lost the final four games of the regular season.

Notre Dame and LSU faced each other once again following the 2017 season, this time in the Citrus Bowl. LSU held the lead late in the game, but quarterback Ian Book and wide receiver Miles Boykin connected on a 55-yard touchdown with 1:28 left in the game to give the Irish the victory.

Notre Dame has gone 23-3 since the last time the two teams met, but LSU has gone 25-3, which included a 15-0 season and a national championship in 2019.

