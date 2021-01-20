FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockey
Notre Dame Must Make Philosophical Changes On Offense

In the latest Irish Breakdown episode we discuss the philosophical changes Notre Dame must make on offense
Notre Dame is playing defense at a high level in recent seasons, but it isn’t close to being where it needs to be on offense. 

In our latest podcast, Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell discuss the reasons why changes are needed, and the four philosophical changes that must come first. 

The show builds upon a recent written article that discussed this same topic.

At the beginning of the episode evidence is given as to why changes must be made, and the IB staff discusses what the current Notre Dame philosophy is and why it must be changed.

That is followed by a breakdown of each of the four main areas where Notre Dame must make changes on offense. 

The main change, of course, is creating a foundation of being more aggressive and explosive.

