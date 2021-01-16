Michael Mayer Earns ESPN Freshman All-American Honors

Notre Dame freshman tight end Michael Mayer had an outstanding first season in a Fighting Irish uniform. The talented first-year tight end hauled in 42 passes for 450 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

His outstanding season earned him a spot on the ESPN Freshman All-American squad.

"The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Mayer came out of Kentucky as the No. 3-ranked tight end in the 2020 class and more than lived up to the expectations as a freshman in South Bend. Mayer posted five games of five or more receptions en route to 42 catches for 450 yards and two scores. More than half of his production came when the Fighting Irish needed him the most -- games against Clemson (twice), Alabama and North Carolina."

Mayer's 42 catches were the seventh most in a single-season by a Notre Dame tight end, tying the mark of Tony Hunter back in 1982. His 42 catches set a Notre Dame record for a freshman tight end, as did his 450 receiving yards.

Mayer also earned freshman All-American honors from The Athletic and 247Sports, and he earned third-team All-ACC honors.

The list is comprised of true freshman and redshirt freshman. Five Notre Dame opponents also earned Freshman All-American honors. Clemson offensive lineman Walker Parks and defensive linemen Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee were on the list, as was Alabama freshman outside linebacker Will Anderson and Crimson Tide safety Malachi Moore.

