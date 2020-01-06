IrishMaven
Cole Kmet A First-Round NFL Pick In Latest Mock Draft

Bryan Driskell

When asked in November if he planned to return for his senior season, former Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet said he did in fact plan on playing the 2020 season in South Bend.

Once the information and feedback from the National Football League all came in, which happened well after he was asked that question in mid-November, Kmet understandably changed course and declared for the draft.

You are starting to see why.

Considered by many to be the top tight end in the draft, Kmet is starting to get some first-round discussion as well. The Draft Network senior NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid believes Kmet will end up being a first round pick.

Reid has Kmet going in the first round - No. 23 overall - to the New England Patriots. Here is what Reid had to say abut Kmet to the Patriots in his latest Mock Draft:

“In shocking fashion, the Patriots suffered a devastating loss to the Titans during the opening round of the playoffs. The future of Tom Brady remains uncertain and it's clear that the Patriots have struggled with finding consistent options on the perimeter. Still searching for a replacement for Rob Gronkowski's production, Kmet gives the team a mini version of what he offered. After being on the fence about declaring for the draft, he opted to enter his name.”

Despite missing two games to start the 2019 season, Kmet had the fifth-best single-season receptions mark and sixth-best single-season receiving yards mark for a Notre Dame tight end, hauling in 43 passes for 515 yards. Kmet’s six touchdown receptions tied for the most by a tight end in a single season.

Kmet finished his Notre Dame career with 60 receptions for 691 yards and six scores.

To read the full first-round Mock Draft from Jordan Reid CLICK HERE.

