Mock Draft: Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Goes In Round One

Mock Drafts are still in their infancy for the 2021 NFL Draft, but a prominent analyst believes it will be a good draft for Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and left tackle Liam Eichenberg.

Jordan Reid of The Draft Network has Owusu-Koramoah going in the first round of his latest mock draft. Reid has the Cleveland Browns taking the Fighting Irish linebacker with the 16th overall pick.

"The Browns have notoriously been a franchise that waits to draft linebackers, but outside of Mack Wilson, there doesn’t appear to be much upside on the depth chart. Owusu-Koramoah continues to improve his stock and climb up draft boards beginning with an impressive season-opening performance against Duke. His combination of range, athleticism, coverage reliability, and versatility make him a worthy risk in the middle of the first round."

Reid has Owusu-Koramoah being the second linebacker selected, behind only Penn State's Micah Parsons (fifth overall) and ahead of Alabama's Dylan Moses.

Eichenberg is slated to go in round two in Reid's latest mock draft. The Irish star tackle is projected to go to the Denver Broncos with the 42nd overall pick.

