Notre Dame Has Seventh Best National Title Odds In 2020

Despite spring practice being canceled, the Westgate Las Vegas Sportsbook has updated its national title odds for the 2020 college football season.

Notre Dame moved up three spots, going from having the tenth best odds to the 7th best odds in the most recent update. Notre Dame checked in with 11/4 odds in the latest odds, leaping in front of Florida, Auburn and Oregon, who were all ahead of the Irish in the January release.

The top two teams remain the same, with Clemson (1/2) and Ohio State (2/3) sitting atop the title odds. LSU was third in the first installment in January, but after losing almost three-fifths of its starting lineup from its 2019 national championship squad the Tigers dropped to sixth, one spot ahead of Notre Dame.

Alabama is third (4/5), followed by Oklahoma (5/4) and Georgia (3/2).

Clemson is the only 2020 opponent on Notre Dame’s schedule that ranked in the Top 15 in these odds. I would imagine the relatively soft schedule is a factor in Notre Dame’s title odds. There is only one team on Notre Dame’s 2020 schedule that has more talent than the Irish, and that game is at home.

Notre Dame was 13th in the SuperBookUSA odds heading into the 2019 season.