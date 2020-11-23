Breaking Down The New Look Notre Dame Offensive Line

Irish Breakdown takes a look at what the Notre Dame line will look like with two new starters

Notre Dame has had arguably the best offensive line in the nation during the 2020 season, but that unit will have a brand new look when the team heads south to take on North Carolina this weekend.

Gone are starting center Jarrett Patterson and guard Tommy Kraemer with injuries, and into the lineup comes sophomore center Zeke Correll and senior guard Joshua Lugg.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the new look offensive line and discuss what fans can expect from this unit moving forward.

Let's take a look at Correll and Lugg:

ZEKE CORRELL

Cincinnati, Ohio / Anderson High School

6-3, 295, Sophomore

— 47 career snaps (Pro Football Focus)

Prep Rankings:

— 247Sports: Four-star - No. 81 overall - No. 3 C

— Rivals: Four-star - No. 114 overall - No. 6 G

— ESPN: Four-star - No. 148 overall - No. 4 C

— Composite: Four-star - No. 95 overall - No. 3 C

JOSHUA LUGG

Wexford, Pa. / North Allegheny Senior High School

6-7, 310, Senior

— 602 career snaps (PFF - 60 snaps at guard)

— 247Sports: Four-star - No. 86 overall - No. 12 OT

— ESPN: Four-star - No. 156 overall - No. 15 OT

— Rivals: Four-star - No. 236 overall - No. 22 OT

— Composite: Four-star - No. 120 overall - No. 15 OT

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter