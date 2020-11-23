FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockey
Breaking Down The New Look Notre Dame Offensive Line

Irish Breakdown takes a look at what the Notre Dame line will look like with two new starters
Notre Dame has had arguably the best offensive line in the nation during the 2020 season, but that unit will have a brand new look when the team heads south to take on North Carolina this weekend.

Gone are starting center Jarrett Patterson and guard Tommy Kraemer with injuries, and into the lineup comes sophomore center Zeke Correll and senior guard Joshua Lugg

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the new look offensive line and discuss what fans can expect from this unit moving forward.

Let's take a look at Correll and Lugg:

ZEKE CORRELL

Cincinnati, Ohio / Anderson High School

6-3, 295, Sophomore

— 47 career snaps (Pro Football Focus)

Prep Rankings:

— 247Sports: Four-star - No. 81 overall - No. 3 C
— Rivals: Four-star - No. 114 overall - No. 6 G
— ESPN: Four-star - No. 148 overall - No. 4 C
— Composite: Four-star - No. 95 overall - No. 3 C

JOSHUA LUGG

Wexford, Pa. / North Allegheny Senior High School

6-7, 310, Senior

— 602 career snaps (PFF - 60 snaps at guard)

— 247Sports: Four-star - No. 86 overall - No. 12 OT
— ESPN: Four-star - No. 156 overall - No. 15 OT
— Rivals: Four-star - No. 236 overall - No. 22 OT
— Composite: Four-star - No. 120 overall - No. 15 OT 

