Notre Dame NFL Roundup: Week 6

It was a busy weekend for former Notre Dame players in the NFL. Here’s a run down of how the former Irish standouts performed.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS 38, CLEVELAND BROWNS 7

Rookie wideout Chase Claypool continued his outstanding start to the season. Claypool did not start, but his 51 snaps were the most among the Steeler wideouts. He caught four passes for 74 yards and scored his second rushing touchdown of the season in the win. Claypool also recorded a special teams tackle.

Claypool now has 17 receptions for 335 yards and four receiving touchdowns. He’s on pace for 54 catches, 1,072 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt continued his strong play. The veteran registered five tackles, had two quarterback hurries, forced a fumble and had half a sack in the victory.

TENNESSEE TITANS 42, HOUSTON TEXANS 36

The Texans battled but ultimately fell in overtime to the Titans, who remain undefeated.

Former Irish All-American wideout Will Fuller hauled in six passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. Fuller now has 28 receptions for 455 yards and four touchdowns on the season. He is on pace for 75 catches, 1,213 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. All would be career bests for Fuller, but he needs to stay healthy to make it happen.

Former Irish center Nick Martin started at center for the Texans, who finished with 427 yards of offense. Running back CJ Prosise played 18 special teams snaps for the Texans.

CHICAGO BEARS 23, CAROLINA PANTHERS 16

Rookie tight end Cole Kmet found the end zone for the first time of his career. Kmet finished with two catches for 20 yards, and his first catch went for a 9-yard touchdown to kick off the game’s scoring. Former Irish linemen Alex Bars and Sam Mustipher both played five special teams snaps. It was the first action of Mustipher’s career.



Carolina rookie cornerback Troy Pride Jr. made the second start of his career, registering two tackles while playing 27 snaps.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 31, CINCINNATI BENGALS 27

The Bengals jumped out to a 21-0 lead, but the Indianapolis offense - led by former Notre Dame All-American Quenton Nelson - charged back and pulled off a major come-from-behind victory.

Nelson fueled an offense that racked up 430 yards of offense and 7.3 yards per play. The Colt offensive line allowed just one sack on 45 pass snaps.

Veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Day was activated off the injured reserved list. Day played 15 snaps and made a tackle in his first action of the season.

Cincinnati rookie defensive end Khalid Kareem played 25 snaps but did not register a tackle.

BALTIMORE RAVENS 30, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 28

Baltimore won its third game in a row thanks to a dominant run game that was fueled by Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley. The Ravens rushed for 182 yards in the win. Second-year wideout Miles Boykin caught one pass for 11 yards.

DETROIT LIONS 34, JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 16

Defensive end Romeo Okwara made two tackles, a tackle for loss, registered two quarterback hurries and recovered a fumble in the Detroit victory. Younger brother Julian Okwara played just five defensive snaps and one special teams snap, but he did not register a tackle.

Jacksonville tight end Tyler Eifert played just five snaps as he battles a neck injury. He was not targeted in the game.

NEW YORK GIANTS 20, WASHINGTON 19

The Giants got their first win of the season when they beat their long-time division rival. Wide receiver Golden Tate hauled in one pass for 11 yards. Second-year safety Julian Love registered three tackles.

ATLANTA FALCONS 40, MINNESOTA VIKINGS 23

The Vikings fell to 1-5 on the season. Veteran safety Harrison Smith made two tackles, and veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph caught three passes for 47 yards in the loss.

ARIZONA CARDINALS 38, DALLAS COWBOYS 10

The Cowboys were blown out in their first game without quarterback Dak Prescott, who went down with a season-ending injury a week ago. All-Pro Zack Martin started at right guard for the Cowboys. Linebacker Jaylon Smith led the Dallas defense with 10 tackles. He also had a tackle for loss.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 24, LOS ANGELES RAMS 16

Former Notre Dame All-American tackle Mike McGlinchey got the start at right tackle for the 49ers, who racked up 390 yards of offense in the win over its division rival.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 38, GREEN BAY PACKERS 10

Third-year wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown was activated off the injured reserve list and got his first action of the season. St. Brown played 11 snaps at wideout and six snaps on special teams. He was targeted twice in the game but did not catch a pass.

MIAMI DOLPHINS 24, NEW YORK JETS 0

Miami tight end Durham Smythe hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass in the win.

Jets special teams captain Matthias Farley played 27 special teams snaps.

You can find updated rosters for Notre Dame players in the NFL HERE.

