Notre Dame Offensive Line vs. Pittsburgh DL Will Be An Epic Battle ... And Crucial To Victory

There is still a lot we don’t know about the college football season, but through seven weeks there are two things I can confidently declare.

Notre Dame has arguably the nation’s best offensive line, and Pittsburgh has arguably the nation’s best defensive line.

The matchup between these two squads is going to be epic, and it is going to tell us just how good the Notre Dame line is, and how prepared that unit is to lead the Irish once the schedule toughens up. It will also have a huge impact on who wins this Saturday's matchup.

Whether you want to evaluate these two units based on film, or to compare them with stats, both tell the same story, these are both outstanding units.

Notre Dame ranks 7th nationally in rushing offense (261.0 YPG), 7th in rushing touchdowns (13) and 5th in yards per rush attempt (5.9).

Pittsburgh ranks 1st nationally in rushing defense (61.5 YPG), 1st in yards allowed per rush (1.9) and 7th in rushing touchdowns allowed (2).

Neither side has been tested much. Notre Dame’s opponents have ranked between 37th and 64th in rushing defense (out of 77 teams), and Pitt’s opponents ranked between 33rd and 75th in rushing offense (out of 77 teams).

Notre Dame ranks 8th in fewest tackles for loss allowed per game, and Pitt ranks 3rd in tackles for loss per game. Notre Dame has an elite pass blocking line and Pitt leads the nation with 29 sacks.

You getting the picture yet? This matchup is going to be epic, and it’s clearly the best unit for each team.

Notre Dame has arguably the best tackle tandem in the country in Liam Eichenberg and Robert Hainsey, while Pitt ends Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver are tied for 4th nationally in tackles for loss (8.5), while Jones leads the nation in sacks (7.0) and Weaver ranks 6th (4.5).

Duke also had very talented ends, but Pitt is even better at defensive tackle and linebacker. That means center Jarrett Patterson and the Irish guards (Aaron Banks, Tommy Kraemer) will need to be at their best.

Notre Dame has been incredibly physical and dominant up front all season, and Pittsburgh has been able to swarm and overwhelm offensive lines. Which side will give in this matchup?

For Notre Dame to win, its line must be at its best, both individually and as a unit. With the pass game struggles, the Irish line will need to exert its will and get a push against the talented Pittsburgh defensive line. It will need to stay locked on blocks and give the backs room to hammer the linebackers. If Notre Dame’s line can win this battle it will force the Pitt safeties to be even more active against the run than usual, which could give the Irish a chance to steal yards in the pass game.

If Notre Dame cannot get movement in the run game, or if the line gives up a higher than normal number of tackles for loss, it would put the offense in more pass-heavy situations. Through four games that has not been a strength for the offense, which would make for a troubling situation.

What makes Pittsburgh’s defensive line so good is the run game puts offenses in a lot of pass-heavy situations, and that is when the pass rush gets let loose. Being so good in both areas is what makes this unit so good.

Pitt’s one weakness is cornerback play and its linebackers in coverage. If the Irish line gets the ground game going and gives quarterback Ian Book time to throw the offense should be able to take advantage. Doing that, however, will be tough even for a line as tough as Notre Dame’s.

