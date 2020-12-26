Notre Dame Opponent First Glance: Alabama Offense

There are a number of top players on the Alabama offense that Notre Dame must and the Irish defense must know

Alabama enters the College Football Playoff matchup against Notre Dame with the top Power 5 offense. The Crimson Tide rank first among Power 5 teams in scoring offense (49.7 PPG) and third in yards (543.9 yards).

The Tide are talented at every position, and in a quarterback obsessed era the conversation will revolve around junior Mac Jones, but there are three other players that the Notre Dame defense will need to be prepared to contain.

#6 DEVONTA SMITH, WIDE RECEIVER

2020 Stats: 98 catches, 1,511 yards, 15.4 YPC, 17 TD

Smith is not only Alabama's top player, a strong case could be made that he's the best offensive player in college football. Not only does he have video game numbers, Smith is an exceptionally skilled and fundamentally sound football player.

Despite the presence of first round picks Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs last season, it was Smith that led the Alabama offense in receiving yards (1,256) and touchdowns (14).

While he doesn't have the blazing speed we saw from Ruggs, Smith plays exceptionally fast. The system is perfect for him because of his high football IQ and precision as a route runner. His route running is as good as you'll find in college football, and it allows him to maximize his speed. Smith torches man coverage and he thrives at finding soft spots in zone looks.

Smith attacks the defense on every single level. He can beat defenses over the top, he constantly attacks across the field horizontally, despite being just 175 pounds he'll work the middle of the field, he is deadly in the quick game and he can turn a screen throw into a touchdown. On top of that, his ball skills are elite.

The Amite, La. native has topped 100 yards in seven games this season and he's had at least two touchdown catches in six games.

#22 NAJEE HARRIS, RUNNING BACK

2020 Stats: 1,262 rush yards, 5.9 YPC, 24 TD / 32 catches, 316 yards, 3 TD

Harris hasn't really been a home run back for Alabama, but that's not what makes him so effective and so important to the offense. There are plenty of wideouts on the roster to rip off the big plays, what Harris brings is a do-it-all player out of the backfield.

Harris has been more physical as a runner this season and he's money in the red zone. What he brings to the offense is efficiency; a chain mover that sets up the big plays from the pass game.

The Antioch, Calif. running back has gone for at least 100 total yards in nine of the team's 11 games this season. His running on early downs makes the Crimson Tide offense dangerous, and according to Pro Football Focus, 20 of his 32 receptions have picked up a first down.

His production is a big reason why Alabama leads the nation with a 59.2% third-down success rate and ranks eighth with a 76.7% touchdown rate in the red zone.

#73 EVAN NEAL, LEFT TACKLE

Veteran left tackle Alex Leatherwood gets a lot of the hype, and ESPN recently named him a first-team All-American. Leatherwood is a good player, don't get me wrong, but he's not a first-team All-American. I would argue he's not even Alabama's most dominant offensive tackle.

For my money, that player is sophomore right tackle Evan Neal. At 6-7 and 360 pounds, Neal is massive, and that alone makes him very hard to get around in the pass game. He has surprisingly nimble feet for such a big player, and when he's on him game he dominates in the run game.

Notre Dame's ends will have their hands full with the Alabama tackles, and that battle will have a significant impact on the outcome of this game.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter