Opponent Insider: Talking Clemson vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame and Clemson square off this weekend for the second time in 2020, and this time there is an ACC Championship on the line.

Both teams will look a lot different, and there is certainly a lot at stake for both teams. Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario sat down with Ryan Kanter of TigerNet.com and Shakin The Southland to talk about the Clemson Tigers.

The show begins with a discussion of where Clemson is as a program right now, which is certainly the "glory years" for the Tigers, who have won two of the last four national championships.

Following that discussion, DeDario and Kanter start talking about the Clemson offense, beginning with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and the impact he'll have. Lawrence, of course, did not play in the first matchup, which Notre Dame won in double overtime.

The duo also talks about star running back Travis Etienne, who has struggled putting up normal numbers as a runner. Although Etienne's rushing numbers are way down, he has improved in other areas. They also talk about the Clemson offensive line and wideouts.

Clemson will also have a new look on defense, as defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker James Skalski returns. DeDario and Kanter talk about what kind of difference those players make in the rematch.

There is also some talk about Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book.

