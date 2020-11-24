Notre Dame Opponent Insider: North Carolina Tar Heels

Irish Breakdown's Vince DeDario talks with Inside Carolina's Greg Barnes to talk about Notre Dame vs. UNC

Notre Dame gets back on the road this week to take on the #25 North Carolina Tar Heels. UNC has one of the nation's most explosive offenses, one of the country's top quarterbacks and a legendary head coach.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario chats with Inside Carolina writer Greg Barnes to get the scoop on the Tar Heels.

Of course, there is plenty of discussion about the North Carolina offense, which is averaging 51.0 points per game in its last four contests. DeDario and Barnes talk about what makes the Tar Heel offense so dynamic, and there was plenty of talk about quarterback Sam Howell.

The pair also spent time talking about how head coach Mack Brown - a future Hall of Famer - has so quickly turned the Tar Heels around .... again.

