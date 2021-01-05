Ovie Oghoufo To Transfer From Notre Dame

Notre Dame junior defensive end Ovie Oghoufo plans to transfer out of the program.

Oghoufo was a key rotation player at the drop end position this season, registering 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. With starter Daelin Hayes hobbled in the playoff game against Alabama, Oghoufo stepped in with sophomore Isaiah Foskey and played 18 snaps (Pro Football Focus). According to PFF, he played 149 snaps this season and combined for 267 the last two seasons.

With Hayes now off to the NFL, Oghoufo and Foskey were expected to become a one-two punch at the position in 2021. With Oghoufo now planning to transfer, Foskey looks to be the unquestioned starter at the position, and the depth chart behind him becomes much thinner.

Current freshman Jordan Botelho played a lot of snaps on special teams this season and should be in position to step into the rotation. Behind that, however, the current depth chart is bare. Notre Dame will have a pair of freshman projected for the position (Devin Aupiu, Will Schweitzer), but both will likely need time to develop physically before stepping into a prominent role.

Oghoufo is the fifth Notre Dame player to formally announce his plans to transfer, joining safety Houston Griffith, running backs Jafar Armstrong and Jahmir Smith, and offensive lineman Colin Grunhard. Oghoufo will not be the last player to enter the portal this winter, and more could happen following the spring.

Oghoufo is also the eighth player from the 2018 recruiting class to transfer out of the program, and at least two more are expected.

