Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Aaron Banks Named ESPN All-American

Notre Dame placed two seniors on the ESPN All-American team, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and left guard Aaron Banks.

Owusu-Koramoah was recently named the Butkus Award winner and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, which means this will likely not be his last All-American listing.

Banks was named a first-team All-ACC player by the media and the league, and was also named a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus.

Here is what ESPN had to say about Banks being on the All-American squad:

"Banks, a 6-5, 330-pound senior, has been the enforcer on a Notre Dame offensive line that is one of the strongest in the country. He's a road grader in the running game from his right guard position but is equally skilled as a pass-protector. Nicknamed the "Dancing Bear," Banks allowed just two sacks in 844 snaps as a junior and has been an even more complete offensive lineman this season."

Here is what they had to say about Owusu-Koramoah:

"The ACC championship game loss to Clemson was a bummer for Notre Dame, but what a regular season Owusu-Koramoah had for the Irish. The 6-1, 215-pound senior is versatile enough to play all over the field and made game-changing plays for Notre Dame all season. He tied for the team lead with 57 total tackles, including 11 for loss, and forced three fumbles."

They left out how Owusu-Koramoah had 7 tackles and 2 tackles for loss in the ACC Championship game loss.

