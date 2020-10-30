SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Liam Eichenberg Are Top 50 Draft Prospects

Bryan Driskell

Pro Football Focus released its updated list of Top 100 prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, and a pair of Notre Dame stars made the list. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Liam Eichenberg were both ranked among the top 50 prospects on the list, which was created by lead draft analyst Mike Renner.

Owusu-Koramoah ranked No. 20 on the list:

"Owusu-Koramoah is cut from the Patrick Queen mold of undersized linebackers that are so explosive it doesn't matter. JOK continues to make plays that others simply can't physically."

The Hampton, Va. native is second on the defense with 21 tackles, and he leads the team with 6.0 tackles for loss.

Eichenberg checked in at No. 46 on the list:

"While he struggled a bit playing with one eye against Florida State, Eichenberg has otherwise taken the next step. His 93.0 overall grade is the third-highest in the nation."

Eichenberg has yet to allow a sack in 2020, which comes after a 2019 campaign in which he also did not allow a sack. In fact, Eichenberg has not allowed a sack since Sept. 29, 2018, a stretch of 26 straight games.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Is Brian Kelly Making Moves At Notre Dame To Turn The Final Championship Corner?

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has made recent comments that show he's making next-level moves

Bryan Driskell

by

Balddomer

Game Day Chat: #3 Notre Dame at Pitt

All the news, analysis and discussion about Notre Dame's matchup against Pitt

Bryan Driskell

by

Frank Kelly

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive For Covid-19

According to reports, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for Covid-19

Bryan Driskell

by

Aaron_english

Notre Dame DT Ja'Mion Franklin Leaves The Program

The junior nose tackle plans to stay and get his degree from Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

sbf

Game Prediction: #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Irish Breakdown staff makes predictions for the Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech matchup

Bryan Driskell

by

ZonaIrish

Notre Dame Pass Game Must Get On The Same Page

Notre Dame's pass attack has shown most of the ingredients it needs to thrive, but not at the same time

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

What's Next: Replacing Braden Lenzy

With Braden Lenzy out for at least two weeks, let's take a look at what the Irish must do to replace him

Bryan Driskell

by

NDHoosier

Game Prediction: #3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

The Irish Breakdown staff makes its predictions for the Ohio State vs. Penn State game.

Bryan Driskell

by

rick467

Keys To Success For The Notre Dame Offense vs. Georgia Tech

Breaking down the keys to success for the Notre Dame offense when they face the Georgia Tech defense

Bryan Driskell

by

rick467

Game Prediction: #1 Clemson Tigers vs. Boston College Eagles

The Irish Breakdown staff makes predictions for the big ACC matchup between Clemson and Boston College.

Bryan Driskell

by

KevinPS