Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Liam Eichenberg Are Top 50 Draft Prospects

Pro Football Focus released its updated list of Top 100 prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, and a pair of Notre Dame stars made the list. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Liam Eichenberg were both ranked among the top 50 prospects on the list, which was created by lead draft analyst Mike Renner.

Owusu-Koramoah ranked No. 20 on the list:

"Owusu-Koramoah is cut from the Patrick Queen mold of undersized linebackers that are so explosive it doesn't matter. JOK continues to make plays that others simply can't physically."

The Hampton, Va. native is second on the defense with 21 tackles, and he leads the team with 6.0 tackles for loss.

Eichenberg checked in at No. 46 on the list:

"While he struggled a bit playing with one eye against Florida State, Eichenberg has otherwise taken the next step. His 93.0 overall grade is the third-highest in the nation."

Eichenberg has yet to allow a sack in 2020, which comes after a 2019 campaign in which he also did not allow a sack. In fact, Eichenberg has not allowed a sack since Sept. 29, 2018, a stretch of 26 straight games.

