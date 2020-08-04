Former Notre Dame QB Phil Jurkovec Gets Waiver For 2020

Notre Dame's 2020 schedule just got a lot more interesting, and there is now one more extremely talented quarterback on the docket. Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec, a transfer from Notre Dame, has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.

Jurkovec was the top recruit in Notre Dame's 2018 class after dominating on the gridiron and the basketball court. He led the Pine Richland Rams to a 15-0 record and a state title as a senior, throwing for 3,969 yards, rushing for 1,211 yards and racking up 63 touchdowns.

Jurkovec never got his shot at Notre Dame, and he decided to transfer following the 2019 season. The Pittsburgh native chose the Eagles, where the expectation was he would have to sit out a season.

The NCAA, however, has rightly granted Jurkovec immediate eligibility. That means when Notre Dame travels to BC this season there's a good chance a familiar face will be on the other sideline.

Ironically, the last pass Jurkovec threw in a Notre Dame uniform was in the team's 40-7 victory over the Eagles this past November. Jurkovec completed his only attempt in that game and rushed for 42 yards on five carries in mop up duty.

Jurkovec has exceptional physical gifts, but he must learn the Boston College offense despite not having much spring practice.

