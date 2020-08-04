IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Former Notre Dame QB Phil Jurkovec Gets Waiver For 2020

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame's 2020 schedule just got a lot more interesting, and there is now one more extremely talented quarterback on the docket. Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec, a transfer from Notre Dame, has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.

Jurkovec was the top recruit in Notre Dame's 2018 class after dominating on the gridiron and the basketball court. He led the Pine Richland Rams to a 15-0 record and a state title as a senior, throwing for 3,969 yards, rushing for 1,211 yards and racking up 63 touchdowns.

Jurkovec never got his shot at Notre Dame, and he decided to transfer following the 2019 season. The Pittsburgh native chose the Eagles, where the expectation was he would have to sit out a season.

The NCAA, however, has rightly granted Jurkovec immediate eligibility. That means when Notre Dame travels to BC this season there's a good chance a familiar face will be on the other sideline.

Ironically, the last pass Jurkovec threw in a Notre Dame uniform was in the team's 40-7 victory over the Eagles this past November. Jurkovec completed his only attempt in that game and rushed for 42 yards on five carries in mop up duty.

Jurkovec has exceptional physical gifts, but he must learn the Boston College offense despite not having much spring practice.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments (3)
No. 1-2
Jpirish58
Jpirish58

Well well. You sorta knew this was coming. It seems that anybody can qualify for immediate eligibility. You have to wonder what his petition was? He was unfairly treated? Interesting game in BC this year. Hamilton may have a big game vs PJ. Wish him the best in every game except ND.

FamousAmos
FamousAmos

The real question is who ya got BD? ND by 40. How is the narrative going to get spun when he’s 9/21 with 3 picks..... awkward position for some ND faithful who hate the Coach and QB.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 Big Board: Notre Dame Commits

Breaking down and grading the 2021 commits for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

sbf

Notre Dame Has A Lot To Gain - And Lose - By Joining The ACC In 2020

Notre Dame has plenty to gain, and perhaps even more to lose, by playing in the ACC this season

Bryan Driskell

by

FamousAmos

Ranking Notre Dame's ACC Schedule: Top 5 Opponents In 2020

Breaking down and ranking the five best ACC opponents on the Notre Dame 2020 schedule

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

PODCAST: ACC and Notre Dame Haters

There are plenty of Notre Dame haters, and their recent views have been wildly misguided.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame DE Daelin Hayes Named To Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Notre Dame veteran Daelin Hayes is a standout on and off the field, which has him on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Bryan Driskell

by

ndocd

CLASS IMPACT: RB Logan Diggs To Notre Dame

A look at what the commitment of 2021 RB Logan Diggs means for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue

Ranking Notre Dame's ACC Schedule: Beginning With Teams 6-10

I break down and rank Notre Dame's 2020 ACC opponents, beginning with the bottom five.

Bryan Driskell

by

ndocd

Notre Dame And ACC To Join Forces In 2020

Notre Dame will play a 10-game ACC schedule in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

ndocd

Notre Dame QB Ian Book Has A Number Of Intriguing ACC Matchups In 2020

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book must raise his play in 2020 against a schedule with several talented quarterbacks

RPalmeri

by

ndocd

Notre Dame CB Commit Ryan Barnes Putting In Work On The Recruiting Trail

Notre Dame cornerback commit Ryan Barnes has been an active recruiter since committing to the Irish

Mason Plummer

by

Mason Plummer