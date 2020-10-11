Players of the Game From Notre Dame's Victory Over Florida State

Notre Dame remained undefeated with a 42-26 victory over Florida State. The Irish were able to shake off the rust after missing two weeks and earn the win.

There were plenty of standouts in the game, but here are the three best.

OFFENSE - RB Kyren Williams

Stats: 19 carries, 185 yards, 9.7 YPC, 2 TDs / 2 catches, 11 yards

Runners Up: WR Javon McKinley, C Jarrett Patterson

Williams earned his second player of the game honor of the season after rushing for a career-best 185 yards in the win over the Seminoles. He averaged an astounding 9.7 yards per carry despite carrying the ball 19 times.

After fumbling on his first carry of the game, Williams bounced by by ripping off a 65-yard run on his next touch.

It wouldn't be his last long run of the night, as Williams later ripped off a 46-yard touchdown run. Yes, there were a lot of big holes to run through, and the line played great, but Williams got over his early impatience, ran with authority and made Florida State defenders miss in space all game long.

DEFENSE - CB TaRiq Bracy and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Bracy Stats: 8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 break up

Owusu-Koramoah Stats: 5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 hurry

Runners Up: S Kyle Hamilton, DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji

Bracy had not been on the field since the season opener against Duke, but he quickly got into top form. Bracy defended the deep ball well throughout the game, and although he was only credited with one pass break up, the junior had a pair of outstanding breaks on the ball. He also racked up a tackle for loss and his tackling was sound throughout the game.

Owusu-Koramoah was impactful on the limited snaps where Florida State actually ran in his direction. His early tackle for loss was one of the defensive highlights of the game. Owusu-Koramoah had multiple crucial open field tackles that stopped a FSU ball carrier short of the sticks.

His impact went beyond his numbers. Florida State game planned to avoid him as much as possible, but he still had five tackles and two tackles for loss.

SPECIAL TEAMS - LB JD Bertrand

Stats: 3 special teams tackles

The special teams had some issues in the game, but the kickoff coverage was not one of those areas, and Bertrand was a standout. He made three stops on kick coverage, and all three pinned Florida State inside the 25-yard line. His last tackle pinned Florida State at its own 11-yard line.

