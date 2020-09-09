Notre Dame Players Discuss Duke, Improvement and Preparation

Notre Dame is now just three days away from kicking off the 2020 football season. Following their Tuesday night practice, Notre Dame's five newly minted captains and star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah talked about a wide array of topics.

Daelin Hayes, Defensive End

Hayes talked about being named a captain, being prepared for Duke after an unusual offseason, his growth over the last year and Chase Brice and the Duke offense.

Shaun Crawford, Cornerback

Crawford talked about being named a captain, moving to safety, who he is leaning on during the transition and the Duke offense.

Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Defensive End

Ogundeji discussed being named a captain, being prepared for Duke, his transformation over the last five years, getting up to game speed, his younger defensive line teammates, his improvement and being focused.

Ian Book, Quarterback

Book talked about being a two-time captain, his supporting cast, grad transfer receiver Ben Skowronek, the Duke defense, the tumultuous offseason, being in isolation and his improvement as a player.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Linebacker

Owusu-Koramoah talks about his improvement now that he's a second-year starter, being prepared after a strange offseason, the energy in Notre Dame Stadium with a smaller crowd, the defense being better in 2020, how he quiets out the NFL buzz and his knowledge base.

Robert Hainsey, Offensive Tackle

Hainsey talks about being a two-time captain, the Joe Moore Award, the strength of the offense, the Duke pass rush, short yardage run game and playing in Notre Dame Stadium.

Note: All video is provided by Notre Dame Athletics.

