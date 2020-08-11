Notre Dame Players Speak Out: They Want To Play

The 2020 college football season remains in doubt, although there does seem to be a bit more of a glimmer of hope right now than there was in the last two days.

Many players and programs have spoken up and let their desires be known, they want to play football in 2020. The Notre Dame football team had a number of players that spoke up about their desire to play, and now they have released a unified statement:

The statement was signed by Notre Dame's SWAT team captains. Those players are considered the leaders of the team during the offseason. Here is the statement:

"The current global pandemic has changed the way we live, work and go to school. Like any challenging situation, our leaders must work together on a game plan, and we must execute. While our football team has been on campus for workouts this summer, we have practiced not only football, but also our COVID-19 protocols and safety measures. From Fr. Jenkins to Coach Kelly to our incredible medical and facilities staffs, we have devised a solid game plan.

"The great coach Ara Parseghian once said: 'You are going to get knocked down, but you don't lie there. You get up and face the challenge.

"Our team is ready for the challenge, and our students are ready for the challenge.

"Over the past few days, we have watched the future of our college football season come into question. We cannot judge the readiness of every campus and athletic program, but we know that many of our student-athlete peers around the country feel ready and confident in their game plan.

"What is not clear who holds the future of this season in their hands, there are a few things that we, the football student-athletes at the University of Notre Dame, want to make clear from our perspective:

'We believe our safety is the top priority. Our coaches, doctors and training staff have proven that to us every step of the way.

"We want to play football. We are ready for the challenge.

"As leaders of this team, we can confidently say that the mental and physical health of this team is in a better place with the football season taking place this fall.

"We will continue to work with our University, medical staff and coaches to keep our team as safe and healthy as possible. In return, we are asking those in power to listen. Don't change the game plan now; it is time to take the field.

"We are ready for this season. #WeWantToPlay."

Head coach Brian Kelly followed up with a response:

