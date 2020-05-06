PODCAST: Breakout Players For The 2020 Notre Dame Offense

Notre Dame certainly has some big holes to fill on offense in 2020, but the Fighting Irish return a number of very talented players that are poised for breakout seasons.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell each make their prediction for three breakout players on the Fighting Irish offense in 2020.

The first breakout discussion actually had a pair of wideouts that both DeDario and Driskell believe will break out, and they complement each other.

After that the two IB analysts have a difference of opinion on who else will be breakout players. Part of the disagreement is due to the fact both DeDario and Driskell believe there is a deep group of players poised for breakout seasons.

If you haven't already subscribed to the Irish Breakdown podcast be sure to do that! You can find the link below!

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow Bryan on twitter: @CoachD178

Follow Vince on twitter: @CoachDeDario

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter