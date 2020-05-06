IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

PODCAST: Breakout Players For The 2020 Notre Dame Offense

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame certainly has some big holes to fill on offense in 2020, but the Fighting Irish return a number of very talented players that are poised for breakout seasons.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell each make their prediction for three breakout players on the Fighting Irish offense in 2020.

The first breakout discussion actually had a pair of wideouts that both DeDario and Driskell believe will break out, and they complement each other.

After that the two IB analysts have a difference of opinion on who else will be breakout players. Part of the disagreement is due to the fact both DeDario and Driskell believe there is a deep group of players poised for breakout seasons.

If you haven't already subscribed to the Irish Breakdown podcast be sure to do that! You can find the link below!

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow Bryan on twitter: @CoachD178
Follow Vince on twitter: @CoachDeDario
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Cornerback Philip Riley Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from four-star cornerback Philip Riley.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

IB Big Board: Cornerback

Breaking down and ranking the 2021 cornerbacks on the board for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

Class Impact: Cornerback Philip Riley To Notre Dame

A look at how landing 2021 cornerback Philip Riley impacts the Notre Dame class and roster

Bryan Driskell

by

t13bru

Notre Dame: 2020 Offense Preview

Irish Breakdown takes its first look at the 2020 Notre Dame offense

Bryan Driskell

by

Ndm1633

CB Ryan Barnes Remains High On Notre Dame

Notre Dame remains high on the list for Maryland cornerback Ryan Barnes

Jack Sullivan

by

GoldenDomer73

Where Should Blake Fisher Be Ranked?

The recruiting services vary on where offensive tackle Blake Fisher is ranked, so I look at who is right and why it matters

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

Building A Champion - Part III

Quarterback development and running back recruiting must improve if Notre Dame wants to take the final step as a program.

Ryan Palmeri

by

Bryan Driskell

The Shake Down: Vegas Win Totals For Notre Dame In 2020

Looking at the over/under for Notre Dame for the 2020 season.

J.P. Scott

by

KMoore-24

VIDEO: Philip Riley Discusses His Notre Dame Commitment

Notre Dame picked up a huge commitment from CB Philip Riley, who discusses his decision with Irish Breakdown

Bryan Driskell

by

GoldenDomer73

ESPN FPI: Notre Dame Has Incredibly Low Odds To Make The College Football Playoff

The ESPN Football Power Index ranks Notre Dame 16th in its latest rankings and gives the Irish low odds to make the CFP

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell